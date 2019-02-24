Oscars 2019: how to watch the Academy Awards online

The 91st Academy Awards are tonight, February 24th, at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on ABC. It’s the movie industry’s biggest night when a selection of the past year’s films, as well as the actors, directors, and other important people who helped create them, are lauded for their achievements.

You’ll be able to easily watch the Oscars as well as the red carpet happenings beforehand, regardless of your TV setup. Over-the-air antenna users and satellite and cable subscribers have it the easiest. But if you’re a cord cutter, there are plenty of noteworthy over-the-top streaming services that will give you a free trial.

Who’s hosting the Oscars?

The show promises to bring some surprises and shocking disappointments, depending on which films or talent you’re rooting for. But it’s likely that nothing will top the show’s controversial host situation. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart was pegged to host this year, but he withdrew from the position (the Academy didn’t fire him) after critics pointed out a series of homophobic tweets on his personal Twitter account and related anti-gay stand-up material he’d performed in the past.

This will be the first Academy Awards ceremony to be host-free since 1989 when Rob Lowe headlined a panned Snow White-themed musical number in lieu of the usual host chatter. As Casey Newton said in his daily newsletter The Interface, “The show is much better off without him.” But the novelty of a host-less show is worth checking out, if only to see whether the Academy addresses the controversy head-on, or awkwardly maneuvers around it.

How do I watch?

The Oscars will air on ABC, which is easily accessible if you have an over-the-air antenna or a paid cable or satellite subscription. If you pay for television, you can alternatively watch a live stream of the Oscars on ABC.com, or through the ABC app on your preferred streaming device once you’ve signed in with your cable or satellite credentials.

If you all you want to watch is the red carpet segment of the show, you’ll just need a Twitter account. It starts at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT, and the live stream can be viewed from The Academy’s profile.

For cord cutters, there are more than a few ways to tune into the Oscars. Several over-the-top streaming services come with ABC included in their channel offering, though you’ll want to check in your region, as availability varies depending on location. If you don’t want to pay a penny, all of these services offer free trials if you haven’t already cashed it in for prior events:

How do I watch the ceremony outside of the United States?

A list of international TV channels that have broadcasting rights for the Oscars hasn’t been shared, though it’s probably safe to assume that most that aired the awards show last year will be doing so again in 2019. If you live outside of the US, here’s where you’ll likely be able to tune in.

What’s up for awards?

Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite lead the pack of contenders, with 10 nominations each, including Best Picture. Other films up for the top award include A Star is Born and Vice (both have eight nominations), Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (seven nominations, and it’s the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture), Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman (six nominations), and lastly, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, which each have five nominations in other categories.

Here's a full list of the nominated films.