Mozilla is bringing Firefox to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2

Microsoft just announced its new HoloLens 2 headset, and Mozilla is one of the first developers to pledge support for it. Mozilla is working with Microsoft to bring its immersive Firefox Reality browser to the HoloLens 2. It’s the same browser that Mozilla has developed for virtual and augmented reality headsets, and it’s currently available for HTC’s Vive headsets, the Oculus Go, and Google’s Daydream headsets.

Mozilla has developed a prototype of the Firefox Reality browser for HoloLens 2, and it plans to also offer its Firefox Reality browser on the original HoloLens headset too. Once HoloLens 2 is available in the summer, Mozilla’s browser will also work on Microsoft’s latest hardware. Mozilla is currently building its Servo platform that will power its Mixed Reality plans, and you can follow the progress here.