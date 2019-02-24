Leaked images reveal Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 headset

Microsoft’s new HoloLens 2 headset has leaked just hours before the company is expected to unveil it at a press event in Barcelona. Twitter user WalkingCat has published four photos of the HoloLens 2, which appear to be promotional marketing material for the headset. The leaked photos show a smaller headset, with additional padding at the front of the device and a rear adjustment dial to keep the headset in place.

One of the images also appears to show a HoloLens 2 user selecting an object, hinting that the headset could include additional gesture support. Microsoft’s existing HoloLens headset includes air tap and bloom gestures, but these don’t support clicking on or interacting with holograms directly with your fingers.

Microsoft has already teased that it’s about to announce its HoloLens 2 headset. Alex Kipman, a Microsoft technical fellow and HoloLens creator, published a 42-second video teaser earlier this month. Microsoft also describes its press event today as “about new innovations for the future of computing.” Codenamed Sydney, the headset is expected to include an improved field of view, and be more comfortable to wear thanks to a lighter frame.

Microsoft is also expected to switch to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 ARM processor for the HoloLens 2, and ship a custom variant of Windows on the upcoming headset. We should find out a lot more details at the company’s press event later today. The Verge will be covering Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 announcement at 9AM PT / 12 PM ET from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.