Lenovo’s new 14-inch USB-C monitor is thin, light, and portable

Lenovo has created a portable USB-C monitor that could be a practical way of adding an extra screen to your laptop. We’ve seen a variety of portable monitors over the years, but most have been bulky and cumbersome. The big promise of USB-C for monitors appears to be finally arriving, and Lenovo’s ThinkVision M14 looks like a solid attempt. It’s a 14-inch IPS display (1920 x 1080) that weighs 1.3 pounds and attaches to a laptop via USB-C.

Unlike Asus’ ZenScreens, Lenovo’s portable USB-C monitor doesn’t include a battery which means your laptop, tablet, or even phone is tasked with powering the display. Lenovo isn’t providing estimates on the power draw, but it shouldn’t be significant for this type of display. Lenovo is also offering an adapter to support power pass through so you can charge and power the monitor at the same time. I got a chance to try the ThinkVision M14 briefly at Mobile World Congress this week and I was surprised at its weight and thinness.

Lenovo has managed to make sure this isn’t bulky, and there’s even a cover to protect the display if you’re slipping it into a bag. There are two USB-C ports on either side, making it a little easier to position the cable whether you want to use this to the left or right side of your laptop. Lenovo has built most of the components into the base, which felt sturdy during my time with it. There’s even an additional stand at the base to raise the height of the monitor to better bring it in line with your laptop, which is a nice extra option to have.

The only slightly disappointing aspect is the display chin. I’m hoping that Lenovo, HP, and other PC makers move away from these display chins in favor of bezeless displays. It’s a trend that’s growing, though. Still, these portable monitors are finally becoming a light way of adding an extra laptop screen when you’re mobile. That’s useful if you need the extra space for work like editing photos or videos. Lenovo is now planning to make the ThinkVision M14 available this summer priced at $249.