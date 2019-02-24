Xiaomi unveils 5G version of its Mi Mix 3 with a sliding camera

Xiaomi is unveiling a 5G version of its Mi Mix 3 smartphone. Like the previous model, it’s a full-screen flagship phone thanks to a big screen-to-body ratio and a hidden front-facing camera that slides out. It appears to have most of the same specifications as the existing Mi Mix 3, but Xiaomi has opted to move to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor inside, alongside Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.

The Mi Mix 3 5G also includes an OLED 6.4-inch 1080p display (with no notch), and four cameras in total: 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto modules on the rear, and a 24-megapixel selfie camera and 2-megapixel sensor at the front. Xiaomi also has a fingerprint sensor at the rear so you don’t have to rely on having to slide out the cameras to unlock it with your face.

Xiaomi says the Mi Mix 3 5G will be available in May priced at 599 euros ($679), in blue and black color variants.