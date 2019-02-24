2019 Oscars: the complete list of winners

The 2019 Oscars ceremony got off to a mildly awkward start, as Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler, presenting the Best Supporting Actress award, did a little comedy routine acknowledging that this year’s presentation has no host, no Most Popular Film award, and no awards given out during commercials. (“And Mexico will not pay for the wall.”) It was a wry little dig at the many embarrassing controversies the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have faced this year as they attempted to retool the ceremony. The attempts to shorten the ceremony by cutting some awards, while simultaneously adding more crowd-pleasing elements, led to a lot of online backlash.

The producers seem to have responded by streamlining the ceremony in quieter ways: the show, still in progress, is moving briskly, with nominees’ mics being rapidly cut off if they aren’t brief and to the point in their acknowledgment speeches, and most presenter setups keeping things short and to the point. The exception: a bunch of dry comic business involving Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry, dressed in elaborate costumes meant as a visual joke referencing Best Picture nominee The Favourite. The stuffed rabbits and bunny puppet are a reference to the pets Olivia Colman’s character, Queen Anne, obsesses over in the film.

The gag might have worked a bit better if it hadn’t come immediately after Best Makeup and Hairstyling winners Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, and Patricia Dehaney were forced offstage midway through their speech, but then, the recent history of Oscars is entirely about trying to find a balance between speeches and the parts of the ceremony that are arguably just about entertainment and celebrating the concept of the movies, instead of specific films.

The 2019 winners, updated as the ceremony progresses:

Documentary (Feature) — Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Free Solo

Actress in a Supporting Role — Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Makeup and Hairstyling — Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, and Patricia Dehaney, Vice

Costume Design — Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther

Production Design — Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther

Cinematography — Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Sound Editing — John Warhurst, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sound Mixing — Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin, and John Casali, Bohemian Rhapsody

Foreign Language Film — Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Film Editing — John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Actor in a Supporting Role — Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Animated Feature Film — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Animated Short Film — Domee Shi, Bao

Documentary Short Subject — Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton, Period. End of Sentence.

Visual Effects — Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm, First Man

Live Action Short Film — Guy Nattiv and Jamie Ray Newman, Skin

Best Original Screenplay — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Adapted Screenplay — Spike Lee, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, BlacKkKlansman

Original Score — Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Original Song — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Developing…