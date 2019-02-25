HTC’s 5G Hub is a 5G hotspot, Android entertainment device, and battery pack

HTC has created an interesting 5G mobile smart hub that combines a 5G hotspot, an Android hub, and a battery pack into a single device. HTC’s 5G Hub is primarily a 5G hotspot that will let up to 20 users connect to its 5G connectivity, and it has a battery inside so you can use this anywhere.

HTC is really pushing this as more than just a hotspot, though. A its 5-inch (720 x 1280) Android-powered display also makes this a mobile smart hub, that looks more like a Google Home Hub or an Echo Show. As it’s running Android 9.0 Pie you’ll be able to stream TV shows and movies from apps like Netflix, or simply use the USB-C connector on the device to hook it up to a HDMI port on a TV.

That makes it ideal for if you’re travelling and want to watch content in a hotel room, and there’s a microSD slot for your own content and Wi-Fi connectivity so you don’t always have to rely on 5G or LTE connectivity for streaming. There’s even support for 802.11 AD Wi-Fi as well as Wi-Fi 6 once it’s ready, and HTC has also equipped its smart hub with an ethernet port for businesses that want to provide connectivity to other devices.

HTC’s smart hub has a big battery ready for 5G

Unlike most mobile hotspots, HTC’s 5G Hub doesn’t sit flat on a desk, and it’s roughly twice the weight of smartphone at 0.7 pounds. A lot of that weight will be due to the 7,660 mAh packed inside. It will power the 5G connectivity inside, but also allow you to connect up phones via USB-C to use it as a battery pack. The biggest concern with any early 5G devices is going to be battery life, and HTC isn’t providing any solid estimates just yet.

HTC is using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage inside the 5G Hub. This is all combined with what Sprint calls a Snapdragon “X50v2” 5G modem that includes support for the sub-6GHz spectrum of 5G connectivity. That’s important for networks like Sprint which will exclusively offer this to US consumers in Q2 this year. HTC is also launching this with Telstra in Australia, and European carriers Three UK, Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Sunrise (Switzerland), and Elisa (Finland).

HTC isn’t ready to announce pricing yet, either, but that will likely be very dependent on carrier contracts and how much consumers will be charged for 5G data. If it’s anything like the beginning of the 4G era, it’s not going to be cheap for early adopters. Still, a hub like this probably makes more sense if you really need 5G this year instead of waiting on phones to fully support this new standard. You’ll also have to live in certain cities in the US if you want 5G early. Sprint is launching its 5G service in nine cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, and New York City.