Samsung offers a closer look at its foldable phone in a 4-minute video

Samsung is offering a much closer look at its Galaxy Fold in a new 4-minute video. The footage of Samsung’s foldable phone is mostly silent B-roll, but it offers the chance to see and hear the folding phone complete with its clicks, bloops, and beeps in various modes. There’s a selection of close up shots that show the hinge of the device, the phone and tablet modes, and the slight gap when it’s closed.

Samsung also shows a variety of apps, including Instagram, Google Maps, the camera in both tablet and phone mode, Netflix, and mobile games. Samsung’s DeX software is even shown, allowing the Galaxy Fold to connect to a display via USB-C and change into a more desktop-like experience. We also get to see the different color variations of the Galaxy Fold a lot more clearly.

The lighting conditions in the video are a lot better than Samsung’s press event last week, so you really get a better idea of how the Galaxy Fold works in both phone and tablet modes.

Samsung is using a new 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display that allows the entire device to have a tablet-sized screen that can be folded to fit into a pocket. The main display is QXGA+ resolution (4.2:3), and when it’s folded, a smaller separate 4.6-inch HD+ (12:9) display is used for the phone mode. This phone display is flanked by rather large bezels compared to what we see in modern smartphones, and you can see the display in operation throughout Samsung’s latest video.

Despite a new video, Samsung still isn’t letting members of the press get to touch the Galaxy Fold. That’s becoming a common trend at Mobile World Congress this week. Both Huawei and TCL have shown off foldable phones, but neither company will let anyone touch them.

Samsung is now planning to release its Galaxy Fold to the public on April 26th, priced at $1,980. That seemed like a particularly expensive device until Huawei revealed yesterday that its own foldable phone, the Mate X, will be available in the summer priced at 2,299 euros ($2,600). Oppo has also started teasing its own foldable phone, and Xiaomi previously showed off a concept foldable phone that the company is working on. Samsung might be the first to actually get these into stores in April, but it’s clear there’s a number of competitors working on foldable phones with different designs and ideas.