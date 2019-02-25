T-Mobile delays 5G launch until later in 2019

T-Mobile’s 5G network won’t launch in full until the second half of 2019 because phones aren’t ready yet, according to CNET, which spoke with T-Mobile’s chief technical officer about the delay. That’ll put T-Mobile at least a few months behind Verizon, Sprint, and possibly AT&T (which already has a limited 5G launch) as well.

T-Mobile has been cagey about its 5G launch date: this time last year, the company indicated that it would have 30 cities with 5G by the end of 2018, with phones launching in early 2019. It’s continued to indicate 5G phone launches within the first or second quarter of the year, but evidently that plan has changed.

mmWave 5G will be around earlier, but in limited availability

The problem is, there aren’t any phones yet that fully support T-Mobile’s network, the carrier told CNET. The initial wave of 5G phones don’t take advantage of the main chunk of airwaves that T-Mobile is using to deploy 5G. Without that support, they just won’t be very useful.

That said, there does seem to be one quirk about T-Mobile’s 5G launch. T-Mobile told CNET that it will sell Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G, but it seems to suggest that it won’t emphasize the phone’s availability because it doesn’t fully support T-Mobile’s network. The phone will be able to connect to T-Mobile’s 5G millimeter wave installations, but their availability is extremely limited.

So it’s possible that you will be able to get a 5G connection on T-Mobile in the first half of the year, you just won’t be able to make much use of it. Because of that, T-Mobile seems to be saving its marketing power for later in the year, when it can sell a phone that’ll give customers a 5G experience in more than just the small number of areas supporting millimeter wave.

T-Mobile’s announcement of a 5G launch delay comes just hours after Sprint said it would launch 5G in May. T-Mobile and Sprint are still trying to get their merger approved by US regulators, in part by arguing that it’ll be necessary to quickly deploy a strong 5G network. T-Mobile’s delay doesn’t exactly speak to deployment problems, though: it’s more that T-Mobile wasn’t able to convince hardware partners to build the antennas it needed right away. But it seems like that’ll happen soon enough.