New Detective Pikachu trailer introduces a menacing Mewtwo

The latest trailer for Warner Bros.’ upcoming live-action Detective Pikachu movie introduces a couple of new weird-looking pokémon for longtime fans to obsess over, including a menacing-looking Mewtwo.

Charizard, Machamp, Snubbull, and Ludicolo are just some of the disturbing pokémon that arrived, but there were also some cute additions. Cubone, for example, is as cute as a button. Same with Snorlax and Eevee, everyone’s favorite pokémon from Pokémon Let’s Go!.

Previous trailers and TV spots for the movie have reimagined some of Pokémon’s signature creatures as disturbing figures. Lickitung’s tongue, for example, is nearly gag-inducing, and Bulbasaur, one of the original starter pokémon, looks gross. There are also a plethora of cute reimagined pokémon, though.

Detective Pikachu stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice behind Pokémon’s most famous character — this time on a mission to save the world through the power of his investigative abilities and not thunderbolt attacks. Reynolds has embraced his role, too. On Monday, the actor released a two-minute parody of Inside the Actor’s Studio called “Outside the Actor’s Studio,” dedicated to his method tactics in playing Pikachu.

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10th.