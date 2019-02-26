Justice Department loses appeal looking to reverse the AT&T–Time Warner merger

The Justice Department has lost an appeal seeking to reverse the merger of AT&T and Time Warner, another defeat for the agency that has repeatedly pressed to stop the massive deal.

After the two companies announced their intention to merge, the Justice Department sued last year to halt the deal, arguing that it would stifle competition. But after a months-long court battle, the department was delivered an ignominious defeat: a judge handed down an extraordinarily one-sided decision in the companies’ favor earlier this year.

Another defeat for the Justice Department

The Justice Department moved to appeal the decision, but allowed the $85 billion deal to move ahead without a fight as the appeals court made its determination.

Today, the panel of judges on the court announced that the department had failed to demonstrate anticompetitive behavior. The decision followed the logic of AT&T, which had argued that upstart competitors like Netflix are providing new competition in the market.

“In this evidentiary context, the government’s objections that the district court misunderstood and misapplied economic principles and clearly erred in rejecting the quantitative model are unpersuasive,” the decision reads. “Accordingly, we affirm.”

The fight has been seen as a test of antitrust enforcement power in an age of consolidation in media and telecommunications. It’s also not the only merger of its kind currently under the microscope: T-Mobile and Sprint have been pushing to merge, in a move that would bring together two of the largest mobile carriers in the industry.

While the Justice Department could appeal the decision up to the Supreme Court, it’s unclear that it will be willing to continue the fight. In a statement, AT&T General Counsel David McAtee argued the merger had “yielded significant consumer benefits.”

“While we respect the important role that the U.S. Department of Justice plays in the merger review process, we trust that today’s unanimous decision from the D.C. Circuit will end this litigation,” McAtee said in the statement.