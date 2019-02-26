Google Duo video chat is now available on the web

As noticed by Android Police, Google has begun widely rolling out the web version of its Google Duo video chat service. Duo is already available on Android, iOS, and Chromebooks, but expanded support for the web will make it easier for users of the service to chat with friends and family members on many different devices.

To get started with Duo on the web, just head to https://duo.google.com. If you’ve already got a Duo account and are signed in, you’ll see a search box with a list of your Duo-using contacts beneath it.

Duo’s web client worked in Chrome (no surprise there), Safari, and Firefox in my tests — but Microsoft’s Edge browser on Windows isn’t supported. You can place both video and voice calls with it — but the person on the other end must be registered with Duo to receive a call.

Google’s video chat service has outlived the Allo messaging app that debuted alongside it and proven more popular. OnePlus just recently announced that it will deeply integrate Duo as the preferred video chat platform on its phones. As for Allo, Google confirmed yesterday that it will bring Google Assistant to Android Messages ahead of Allo’s shutdown.