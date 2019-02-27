Star Trek: Discovery gets a third season and a fifth showrunner

CBS All Access has announced that Star Trek: Discovery will return for a third season, and that Michelle Paradise (one of the show’s co-executive producers) will join Alex Kurtzman as a co-showrunner.

Paradise marks the fifth official showrunner for Discovery, following Bryan Fuller (who left the project), Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg (fired over budget disputes and complaints of abuse from multiple writers), and Alex Kurtzman (current showrunner and lead architect of CBS’ Star Trek TV projects for the foreseeable future). Hopefully, the show will finally enter a slightly more stable phase of production in season 3, after all its previous behind-the-scenes drama.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman says. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery.”

Discovery is by no means the only Star Trek TV show in the works. CBS is already working on a series that will see Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. That’s planned for release later in 2019. A Discovery spin-off is also being planned, starring the Mirror Universe iteration of Michelle Yeoh’s Captain Philippa Georgiou. Also announced: Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated series that will focus on the less important members of a Starfleet ship.