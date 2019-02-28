Nokia PureView 9 will be available in the US on March 3rd

HMD Global’s new Nokia 9 PureView — and all five of its rear cameras — may have just gotten announced at MWC 2019, but it’s hitting stores in the US really soon, with sales set to start March 3rd.

To go with the launch, HMD is also offering a special limited time offer on the Nokia 9 PureView that will lower the price by $100 off the usual $699 price, bringing it down to $599 for the first week of sales. After March 11th, the price will go back up, which doesn’t leave a ton of time for customers to decide on whether they want to buy it. But if you’re planning on being an early adopter, the extra $100 off certainly can’t hurt.

The Nokia 9 PureView’s standout feature is, of course, the quintuple camera array on the back, offering five 12-megapixel lenses that shoot at different exposures (three black and white, two color), for what the company promises is enhanced levels of detail that a single smartphone camera can’t capture on its own. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock system, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 waterproofing, a 5.99-inch 2K OLED panel, and a 3,320 mAh battery as well, although sadly it only has last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Nokia 9 PureView will be available to buy both at Best Buy (in store and online), Amazon, and B&H starting on March 3rd.