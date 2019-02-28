Samsung will include preinstalled screen protector on Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

Buyers of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus will find a preinstalled plastic screen protector on their device when they unbox it beginning March 8th. Samsung has confirmed that it’s shipping the S10 with a protector on the display, meaning you won’t have to immediately hunt for something that’s compatible with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor on day one. Now, this is just your very basic screen protector — similar to what OnePlus does with their phones, if I had to guess — and it isn’t glass, so it’s bound to scratch over time. The included protector has a 90-day warranty.

Samsung will sell extras of its first-party screen protector for $29.99, but the company doesn’t plan to bring it to Best Buy or carrier stores since they’ll likely be carrying other, similar options.

It’s plastic, but still better than nothing

The Galaxy S10E won’t have this screen protector included since it will work with many screen protectors with no problem. Samsung seems to be purposefully doing it on the S10 and S10 Plus to give consumers a quick solution out of the box.

There’s still a bit of confusion when it comes to tempered glass screen protectors and the Galaxy S10. A recent video from MKBHD confirms that traditional glass protectors like those from InvisibleShield will not allow the fingerprint sensor to properly function.

But some companies claim they’ll have compatible products. Whitestone, which makes tempered glass screen protectors that adhere to screens using LOCA glue and a UV light curing process, says it’s been certified for Samsung’s latest phones. So it seems that glass protectors can indeed work if they’re thin enough and meet the company’s specifications. We’ll have to see how much of a nuisance this is once the S10 and S10 Plus start reaching customers.