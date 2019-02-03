New Avengers: Endgame teaser debuts at Super Bowl 2019

Avengers: Endgame is only a few months away, and a new teaser that aired during the Super Bowl tonight offers another glimpse into what fans can expect.

The new trailer focuses on the heroes that are still here — and asking where everyone else has gone. It also includes a new look at Hawkeye, who was missing in the Avengers: Infinity War.

The first teaser for Avengers: Endgame premiered in December, focusing on the superheroes who survived Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Tony Stark is lost in space; Captain America, Black Widow, and Bruce Banner are left trying to figure out where everyone has gone; and Hawkeye is back — just not as we remember him. The trailers are purposely vague, and they only take footage from the first 20 minutes of Avengers: Endgame. That shouldn’t be too surprising considering how much of the film directors Joe and Anthony Russo are trying to keep under wraps.

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of the last decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, which began with Iron Man in 2008. That first generation of MCU films has spanned 22 movies, including Captain Marvel (out in March) and Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters in July, kicks off Marvel’s next big next wave of films.

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, 2019.