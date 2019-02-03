Watch the latest trailer for Jordan Peele’s Us

Jordan Peele has posted a new teaser for his upcoming film Us to Reddit ahead of its debut during tonight’s Super Bowl.

The first trailer for the film arrived last December, teasing Peele’s long-anticipated followup to 2017’s Get Out. The trailer shows off what starts off as an idyllic family vacation that takes a dark turn when the family encounters a creepy set of doppelgängers — who Peele called “The Tethered” (which give the golden scissors that they carry a bit more of a creepy presence).

This new trailer shows off a bit more of what to expect as Lupita Nyong’o’s character observes that they’ve been seen a weird number of coincidences ever since they began their vacation. “It’s like there’s this black cloud heading in over us,” she says. Peele’s description for the film adds a bit more insight — her character Adelaide Wilson, is “haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences,” which ratchets up her paranoia.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last week, Peele characterized the film as straight-up horror, rather than the more existential take that Get Out was. The piece also notes that the film is focused less on a racial commentary like his last film:

It’s important to me that we can tell black stories without it being about race,” Peele says. “I realized I had never seen a horror movie of this kind, where there’s an African-American family at the center that just is. After you get over the initial realization that you’re watching a black family in a horror film, you’re just watching a movie. You’re just watching people. I feel like it proves a very valid and different point than Get Out, which is, not everything is about race. Get Out proved the point that everything is about race. I’ve proved both points!”

Us hits theaters on March 22, 2019.