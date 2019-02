Super Bowl 2019: all the best commercials, trailers, and performances from the big game Maybe we’ll get a new look at Avengers: Endgame?

Super Bowl 2019: all the best commercials, trailers, and performances from the big game

Share Super Bowl 2019: all the best commercials, trailers, and performances from the big game

Super Bowl LIII is upon us, the annual event that means zany commercials, trailers from hotly-anticipated films, and some football somewhere in there as well.

This year’s game sees the New England Patriots facing off against the Los Angeles Rams, and will feature Maroon 5 as the half-time act. Fans can also expect a bunch of new teasers for films like Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, and more.

Follow along for all of the updates, trailers, commercials and more.