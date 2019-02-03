New Toy Story 4 teaser brings Bo Peep back to the franchise

Disney used Super Bowl LIII to debut a number of new trailers and TV spots for its upcoming slate of movies, including Pixar’s highly anticipated Toy Story 4.

The new teaser for Toy Story 4 brings Bo Peep back to the franchise for the first time in 20 years. Bo Peep made her debut in Toy Story 2 in 1999, but she won’t be the same Bo Peep we remember.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley said in a previous press release. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

The trailer also sheds some light on a couple of the franchise’s newest characters who seem to have a big issue with Buzz Lightyear. Toy Story 4 is the first new installment in the Toy Story franchise in nine years.

A synopsis of Toy Story 4 from Disney Pixar reads:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Toy Story 4 will be released June 21st, 2019.