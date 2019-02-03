Handmaid’s trailer says it’s ‘morning again in America’

Hulu has debuted a teaser for the upcoming third season of its award-winning drama, The Handmaid’s Tale, that reimagines Ronald Reagan’s iconic Morning in America commercial.

The trailer imitates Reagan’s 1984 election commercial, saying that more women are at work and more children are being born, imagining an optimistic vision for the world, before it takes a dark turn, with Elizabeth Moss’s Offred saying “Wake up, America.” It’s a sharp take on the criticism of America’s religious religious right, and promises more to come in the forthcoming season.

Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the series stars Moss as Offred, a handmaid in a totalitarian theocracy called the Republic of Gilead, in which women are stripped of their rights and turned into sexual slaves. While the first season of the series largely followed the events of the book, last season introduced several new storylines, building on the story. Atwood announced last year that she was writing a sequel to the novel, The Testaments.

Hulu says that the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale is coming soon.