New Captain Marvel tease from the Super Bowl shows the boys who’s boss

A new teaser for Captain Marvel, the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finds Carol Danvers showing the boys who’s boss — including Samuel L. Jackson’s Nicky Fury and Jude Law’s villain, Yon-Rogg.

The teaser debuted at the 2019 Super Bowl, which saw the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots. There isn’t a ton of new information or scenes in the trailer, but it’s a fun 30-second clip. It shouldn’t be too surprising that there isn’t too much new information, though — the movie comes out in just over a month.

Captain Marvel marks the first time that we’ll see Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Danvers is confirmed to play a role in Avengers: Endgame, but the trailers for Captain Marvel have kept her Avengers role a mystery. We probably won’t know until Endgame comes out on April 27.

Captain Marvel will be released on March 8.