Game of Thrones’ Bud Light crossover was peak Super Bowl 2019

Budweiser has been playing with medieval fantasy for a while now with it’s “Dilly Dilly” commercials, and now it’s come full-circle, bringing in characters from HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The commercial opens with Bud Light’s knight taking part in a joust, before he’s confronted by an off-brand Game of Thrones theme song as The Mountain comes out to take part in the event. The two clash, with the Bud Light knight taken off his horse and brutally murdered, before a dragon swoops in to light everyone on fire.

The Wall Street Journal has a look at the teaser spot, which describes it as “biggest and boldest marketing tie-ins the AT&T Inc.-owned cable network has ever orchestrated.” It’s a big crossover between Anheiser-Busch and HBO that isn’t usually seen for high-profile spots at events like the Super Bowl, and involved the efforts of a pair of advertising studios and a Game of Thrones director. The final season of Game of Thrones begins on HBO on April 14th.

Hopefully, this’ll be the end of Bud Light’s Dilly Dilly campaign.

Update, February 3rd, 2019, 7:36PM ET: Updated to include link to WSJ’s story.