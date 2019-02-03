T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad announces free Taco Bell, Lyft rides for customers

T-Mobile is leaning into its customer appreciation by giving out free Taco Bell and one Lyft ride to customers.

Multiple ads for T-Mobile that played during the Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots announced certain free offers for customers, including tacos that will be available every Tuesday at Taco Bell, and an offer for one free Lyft ride in February.

T-Mobile’s offer for Lyft is a one-time deal, and will take $10 off a customer’s ride, according to T-Mobile’s website.

with a free @Lyft ride this week! #TMobileTuesdays — John Legere (@JohnLegere) February 4, 2019

“Open T-Mobile Tuesdays on February 5th, save your offer there, and apply the code to your Lyft account that day,” the post reads. “Redeem your $10 ride any time during the month of February and become the boss of that backseat, just for being with T-Mobile.”

While the Lyft deal is a one-time offer, tacos from Taco Bell will be continuous. A description underneath the ad on T-Mobile’s YouTube page for the Taco Bell deal states, that the “offer is a limited time offer” and only while supplies last. It’s available for subscribers who have “qualifying plans and the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.” T-Mobile isn’t saying how long it will be offering free tacos but it will probably be at least a few weeks. It kicks off on February 5.

Customers have to download the app in order to be eligible for free tacos, which if we’re being honest, isn’t a lot to ask for if the prize is free tacos.

More information can be found on T-Mobile’s website and within the app itself, according to the YouTube video. This is probably going to go fast, so don’t sleep on it.

@TacoBell Please accept this taco as a symbol of our friendship – it’s a friendship taco. #AreYouWithUs pic.twitter.com/MJdqpAAauJ — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 4, 2019

Update (February 3, 8:49 pm ET): The post has been updated to note T-Mobile’s deal with Lyft.