CBS shows off our first look at Jordan Peele as host of his Twilight Zone reboot

CBS debuted a clever trailer for its upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone, opening with Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium abruptly shutting down, leaving a single figure in the middle of the field — Jordan Peele, the host for the series.

As he walks towards an empty door, he asks viewers to “witness an empty space, filled with thousands of screaming people, a man both nowhere, and everywhere at the same time, answers our new questions. The unthinkable is the expected. When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?” It’s a clever teaser that immediately attracts viewers attention, and showcases the surrealist nature of the show.

It’s our first look at Peele for the series, which CBS recently announced would premiere on its All Access streaming service on April 1st.