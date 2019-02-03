 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CBS shows off our first look at Jordan Peele as host of his Twilight Zone reboot

New, 3 comments

The show premieres on April 1st on CBS All Access

By Andrew Liptak

CBS debuted a clever trailer for its upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone, opening with Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium abruptly shutting down, leaving a single figure in the middle of the field — Jordan Peele, the host for the series.

As he walks towards an empty door, he asks viewers to “witness an empty space, filled with thousands of screaming people, a man both nowhere, and everywhere at the same time, answers our new questions. The unthinkable is the expected. When truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?” It’s a clever teaser that immediately attracts viewers attention, and showcases the surrealist nature of the show.

It’s our first look at Peele for the series, which CBS recently announced would premiere on its All Access streaming service on April 1st.

In this Storystream

Super Bowl 2019: all the best commercials, trailers, and performances from the big game

View all 15 stories

More From The Verge

This Article has a component height of 3. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...