Spongebob Squarepants’ ‘Sweet Victory’ finally gets a Super Bowl tribute

The 2019 Super Bowl gave Spongebob Squarepants, Nickelodeon, and general meme fans something to talk about for years to come — a shout out to “Sweet Victory.”

Maroon 5 paid tribute to Spongebob Squarepants with a clip of “Sweet Victory,” a song that the cast of Spongebob Squarepants performed in an episode from 2001. The episode finds Squidward being tricked into forming a marching band for the Bubble Bowl, a very obvious tribute to the Super Bowl. The episode, “Band Geeks,” is largely revered as one of the best Spongebob Squarepants episode in large part because of the performance.

Longtime fans have tried to get a performance of “Sweet Victory” done at the Super Bowl for years, but the campaign has picked up in recent months following the death of SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg. People began preparing for a performance after band Maroon 5’s Super Bowl announcement video. The video included a brief clip of the song, giving people hope that it would finally come to fruition. We didn’t get a performance, but we did get a tribute.

No matter who wins the Super Bowl — whether you’re cheering for the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots — we can all walk away with peace of mind that Spongebob Squarepants, Squidward, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew finally got their sweet victory.