Samsung cancels its fake Supreme collaboration in China

Samsung has canceled its partnership with a knock-off Supreme brand after announcing its plans to work with it last December. In a short update posted to Weibo, Samsung said it would discontinue the partnership with Supreme Italia, a brand that clones Supreme’s red box logo but is actually a copycat hiding under an Italian trademark.

Supreme Italia planned to launch stores in China, and Samsung had signed on to create exclusive products for it. Samsung was promptly called out for working with a knock-off, and the company said it would reevaluate the partnership in response. Now, the company says it’s definitely not happening. Engadget translated Samsung’s statement, and it says:

Samsung Electronics had previously mentioned a collaboration with Supreme Italia at the Galaxy A8s China launch event on December 10th, Samsung Electronics has now decided to terminate this collaboration.

That’s it. Presumably, Samsung realized it isn’t a good look to partner with a knock-off brand, but maybe something else went awry.