Chromebook Instant Tethering expands beyond Google devices and phones

Google is opening up one of the nicest little features of its Chrome OS devices: Instant Tethering, which allows you to activate your phone’s hot spot and get online directly from a Chromebook. The feature will soon work with more than 30 Android phones and 15 additional Chromebooks, on top of the small selection where it’s already available — namely, Google’s Chromebooks and Pixel phones.
As it tends to be with Chrome OS features, the new option is rolling out to more devices beyond the current set of devices “over the coming months.”
To activate the feature, you’ll need to pair your Android phone to your Chromebook in settings. After that, you should have the option to enable Instant Tethering in the “Connected Devices” section of settings. That’s also where you’ll find “Smart Lock,” which lets you unlock your Chromebook with your phone’s fingerprint sensor.
Once Instant Tether is enabled, you should be able to connect to it from the Quick Settings panel on the right-hand side of your app shelf. Chrome OS should show your phone’s signal strength and battery life there, too, swapping out the Wi-Fi indicator for the triangular network indicator. If you are connected to your phone’s hot spot and haven’t done anything for 10 minutes, it should automatically disconnect.
I’ve been using Instant Tether with a Pixelbook and a Pixel 3 for a while now, and it is definitely more convenient than digging your phone out of your pocket, but it’s not more convenient than having LTE on the device itself. There were also some bugs early on, but they seem to have been quashed in the past couple of months.
Here’s the full list of supported phones and Chromebooks:
Instant Tethering for Chromebooks
|Phones
|Phones
|Chromebooks
|Phones
|Phones
|Chromebooks
|HTC U11
|Motorola Moto Z
|Acer Chromebook 13
|HTC U11+
|Motorola Moto Z2 Force
|Acer Chromebook 14
|HTC U12+
|Motorola Z3
|Acer Chromebook 15
|Huawei Mate 10
|OnePlus 5
|Acer Chromebook R11
|Huawei Mate 10 Pro
|OnePlus 5T
|Acer Chromebook Spin 13
|Huawei Mate 20
|OnePlus 6
|ASUS Chromebook C423
|Huawei Mate 20 Pro
|OnePlus 6T
|ASUS Chromebook Flip C302
|Huawei Mate 20 X
|Samsung Galaxy S7
|Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
|LG G7 ThinQ
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Active
|HP Chromebook 11 G5
|LG V30
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
|HP Chromebook x2
|LG V30+
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|HP Chromebook x360 14
|LG V30S ThinQ
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
|LG V30S+ ThinQ
|Samsung Galaxy S8+
|Samsung Chromebook 3
|LG V35 ThinQ
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
|LG V40 ThinQ
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE
|Samsung Galaxy S9+
Loading comments...