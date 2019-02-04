Samsung Galaxy Sport leak shows a sleek bezel-less smartwatch

Samsung is due to refresh their wearable lineup, along with their Galaxy S flagship smartphones, at their upcoming Unpacked 2019 event. Leaked image renders posted by 91Mobiles show a new wearable, purportedly named the Galaxy Sport. Like the Galaxy Watch before it, the Galaxy Sport will be aimed at outdoors enthusiasts, with some unspecified degree of water resistance.

Yet perhaps the most interesting element of this new wearable is its complete lack of rotating bezel. In standard Samsung wearables, the bezel around the screen is used as a scroll wheel between apps and within them. According to the leaked renders, however, the Galaxy Sport instead uses two circular buttons with a round dial to control the watch’s functions. Hopefully, Samsung also updated its Tizen OS to be more wearable-friendly, and incorporated new methods for using the watch so that the removal of the rotating bezel doesn’t affect using it.

In terms of which sporting activities the Galaxy Sport will be able to track, it’s safe to assume it’ll be capable of tracking the same (or even more) activities the Galaxy Watch did. That included over 40 activities, in addition to sleep monitoring, a step counter, an activity tracker, heart rate monitor, and GPS for navigation and location tracking. A few of the other specs for Samsung’s upcoming wearable include the Bixby Reminder feature, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile payments via NFC.