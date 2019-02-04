Tomorrow — February 5th, 2019 — is the day that Flickr will stop offering 1TB of free storage. Instead, the company will only let users store 1,000 photos for free. And if you’ve got more than 1,000 photos, the company will start deleting them.

That means that today, now, maybe even this very moment, is your last chance to cough up $49.99 per year for a Flickr Pro account to avoid imminent deletion. Or perhaps just download your photos from Flickr to a hard drive (here’s how) and upload them somewhere else. (I use Google Photos, but to each their own.)

If you’re an avid photographer, chances are you’ve already backed up your originals. (Flickr’s been warning about this change for months now.) And Flickr previously said more than 97 percent of its users were under the 1,000 item limit, anyhow.

But if you’re one of the 3 percent, and you don’t have backups, here’s hoping this PSA will reach you in time.