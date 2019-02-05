FuboTV becomes the second live TV service to integrate with Apple’s TV app

FuboTV has announced that it’s adding support for Apple’s TV app, becoming the second major live TV streaming service to integrate with the app after PlayStation Vue added support last fall.

The added support means that FuboTV users will be able to access live TV and sports directly from Apple’s aggregated TV app on tvOS and iOS devices, adding live television into the mix alongside the various streaming offerings from services like Hulu, Netflix, and HBO that already populate the TV app. Like those other services, Apple won’t actually show the content in the TV app — you’ll still get shunted over to FuboTV’s app for that — but it’s another step toward getting all of your content in a single place.

Along with the TV app support, FuboTV also announced that it will add support for Apple’s single sign-on system “soon,” an added bonus for subscribers who are tired of constantly logging into apps.