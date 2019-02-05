Gmail and Google Docs updated to remove black borders on iPad Pro

Google has updated Gmail, Docs, and Sheets to display in full-screen modes on the newest iPad Pros, removing the black borders that were around the edges.

When Apple released the tablets back in November, people quickly realized that their 11-inch and 12.9-inch screens had an updated aspect ratio that left many apps with ugly black borders that required updates to fix. Some companies, like Netflix, were quick to release updates to address the problem, and now, almost three months later, Google has finally joined them, as spotted by MacRumors.

YouTube’s iPad Pro app has also been fixed

YouTube’s app has also been tweaked to fix a bug that caused the iOS home bar to obstruct the app’s navigation icons when used on a 2018 iPad Pro.

These are minor updates, but when so much of the iPad Pro’s appeal is its larger screen, it’s a shame not to be able to make full use of it. Now get out of here, and enjoy your extra row of spreadsheet cells. You’ve earned it.