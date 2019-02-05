Tesla opens Amazon store that sells company-branded merch

Tesla launched an online store for its merchandise on Amazon on Tuesday, as was first spotted by Electrek. The new Amazon store is already stocked with a number of different Tesla products, like branded iPhone X cases ($35-$45), hoodies ($70-$75), and 1:18 scale die-cast models of the company’s cars ($250).

Tesla has dabbled with selling merchandise on its own website for a few years now alongside accessories for its cars. There’s a Tesla-branded wireless smartphone charger, a portable battery, and a desktop version of the company’s Supercharger with USB passthrough. Tesla even sells a Radio Flyer-made kids version of the Model S. More esoteric offerings have sometimes quickly come and gone, too, like a Tesla-branded surfboard, or jackets made of leftover leather (before the company stopped using the material in all but its steering wheels).

Meanwhile, Amazon has waded pretty deeply into the automotive sector over the last few years. The company sells tons of automotive accessories, has a car comparison hub, and it sells and installs home chargers for electric cars. Amazon is also trying to get its Alexa digital assistant into cars, too, both with an SDK that automakers can integrate into their infotainment systems, and with a dashboard product called Echo Auto.

Update February 5th, 6:15PM ET: Shortly after this post went up, Tesla’s Amazon storefront was taken down. We’ve reached out to the company and will update the post when we hear back.