Every part of Disney is making exclusive content for the Disney+ streaming service

Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke to investors during Disney’s quarterly earnings call about the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service at length, but he still didn’t offer any specifics. Pricing is still a mystery, and Iger didn’t say much beyond the end of 2019 for a release window. More information will hopefully become available following Disney Investor Day on April 11th, where Iger and his team have said they will discuss the company’s streaming plans in greater detail.

But we did learn one important thing today: Captain Marvel will be the first Disney movie that the company will completely withhold from its current streaming partners — meaning that it will be exclusively available on Disney+, and won’t be available on Netflix.

Disney’s key strategy is relying on exclusive content, and Iger reiterated to investors that departments across all of Disney are working on creating high-quality content specifically for Disney+.

“We have a number of creative engines across our company, many of which are dedicating their time and talents to develop content for the Disney+ platform,” Iger told investors. “Many are the same innovators driving the prolific success of Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel. We look forward to leveraging National Geographic for even more content on Disney+.”

Disney+ will launch with a slate of original series, alongside fan favorite films and TV shows from the studio’s extensive library. Disney is moving ahead with at least four original shows based on the Star Wars, Marvel, High School Musical, and Monsters, Inc. franchises. The Mandalorian, a new Star Wars series that follows a bounty hunter, is one of the first big projects Disney is set to debut on the platform. It’s being executive produced by Jon Favreau and written by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. A standalone series about Thor’s brother Loki is also set to be released on the platform, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the god of mischief.

The goal is to rely on exclusivity and convenience, and help consumers “break through the clutter” of streaming services, according to Iger. He confirmed that the goal is to offer subscriptions to Hulu (of which Disney owns a majority stake), ESPN+, and Disney+ through a single platform, but keep each streaming service library separate.

“Building a robust direct-to-consumer business is our top priority, and we continue to invest in exceptional content and innovative technology to drive our success in this space,” Iger said in the company’s earnings letter to investors.

Investors will be among the first to see Disney+ on April 11th during Disney Investor Day, but the rest of us will have to wait until later this year to check it out.