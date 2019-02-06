2018 was the fourth-hottest year on record

2018 was the fourth-warmest year on record, federal climate experts announced today — just behind 2015, 2016, and 2017. The year also featured $91 billion in direct losses from 14 billion-dollar weather disasters in the United States, making it the fourth-costliest year on record, too.

It’s another data point in an alarming trend of rising average global surface temperatures, which have climbed roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880. “This warming has been driven in large part by increased emissions into the atmosphere of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases caused by human activities,” according to a NASA press release.

The results mean that, put together, the last five years have been the hottest ever recorded, according to NASA. This is also just the average, which means that parts of the world reached record-high temperatures, including stretches of Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Russia. Ocean temperatures in parts of the Atlantic and the southern and northwestern Pacific reached record highs as well. Sea ice the Arctic and the Antarctic both dwindled to their second-smallest annual average footprints as well.

The long-awaited announcement was delayed by the recent US government shutdown, Kendra Pierre-Louis reported for The New York Times. It includes an updated tally for the United States’ billion-dollar disasters in 2018, including $25 billion in direct losses for Hurricane Michael, $25 billion for Hurricane Florence, and $24 billion for the wildfires that burned along the West Coast.

Today’s announcement is another addition in an alarming number of federal analyses that point to the long-term damage of climate change. In November, the White House attempted to bury an authoritative climate report that described the risks that climate change poses to aspects of American life. But as global temperatures and financial costs related to climate change continue to rise, the numbers speak for themselves.

Developing...