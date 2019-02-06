Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference starts on May 6th

Microsoft is holding its annual Build developer conference from May 6th to May 8th this year. Like last year, the software giant is holding Build in its home city of Seattle at the Washington State Convention Center. Microsoft’s developer event will overlap with Google’s I/O developer conference once again. Microsoft is now planning to open registration for the event on February 27th, and the agenda will be posted in late February, too.

Build is Microsoft’s main developer event for the year, and it’s typically where the company unveils its latest Windows road map alongside additions to Office, Azure, and many other software and services. Microsoft is currently finalizing its latest Windows 10 update, codenamed “19H1,” and it’s expected to be distributed to existing machines ahead of Build. That leaves room for Microsoft to highlight new features in its upcoming Windows 10 release scheduled for later this year.

Microsoft will also likely detail some of its “Windows Lite” changes that the company has been developing, a lighter version of Windows for consumers that don’t need the full power of the Windows desktop. Microsoft is also preparing for Windows to work on foldable and dual-screen devices, some of which could appear later this year. Build could be a good opportunity to detail this new type of hardware.

Microsoft has also been developing its HoloLens 2 hardware in recent years, and we’d expect to see more details about this at Build. Microsoft is holding a special event at Mobile World Congress later this month where the company is expected to unveil the HoloLens 2 for the first time. Build would be an ideal event to detail how developers will be able to create new apps for the HoloLens 2, too. The Verge will attend Build, so stay tuned for all of the latest news in May.