Canon EOS RP leak reveals much lighter, smaller full-frame mirrorless camera

Not long after its release of the EOS R camera, Canon is already nearing the launch of a second full-frame mirrorless camera. The EOS RP has been revealed in a series of images posted on Nokishita today. Unlike rivals Sony, Nikon, and, most recently, Panasonic, which each offer a pair of identical-looking cameras, Canon is giving the EOS RP a unique design that’s significantly smaller and lighter than the R.

The EOS RP reportedly weighs just 1.07 pounds compared to the 1.45-pound R. That’s definitely a difference you’ll feel and appreciate when carrying the camera around. It measures 132.5 x 85.0 x 70.0mm against the R’s 136 x 98 x 84mm, so, again, you can see how much Canon has been able to shave off of the newer camera. This comparison by Apotelyt really lays it out:

You’re losing the top LCD that’s an easy reference for current settings, and Canon has also left the multifunction bar off of this model. Sadly, there’s not a focus joystick in its place; shrinking everything down left Canon without much room for the touch bar, which some people might be just fine going without. The rear LCD still flips out frontward, at least.

The 26.2-megapixel sensor is likely borrowed from the 6D Mark II

Nokishita says the RP will feature a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor (borrowed from the 6D Mark II, I’d guess) with Canon’s signature dual-pixel autofocus system and the Digic 8 image processor. Continuous shooting will top out at 5 fps, and the native ISO range is reported to be 100-40,000, which is the same as on the EOS R.

The EOS RP is rumored to cost either $1,499 or $1,599, according to CanonRumors, so this is very much meant to be the mainstream, entry-level product in Canon’s new mirrorless line. Canon will also use the camera’s introduction — pegged for February 14th — to expand its lineup of RF-mount lenses with at least five new options.

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM

Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM

Combined with the launch lenses, that’s a much bigger native lens selection than what Nikon is currently offering for its Z6 and Z7. The EOS R will remain the more capable of these two cameras in terms of specs and performance — which is no surprise due to its higher price point — but making it cheaper to get started with Canon’s all-new camera system is a wise move. Hopefully, the RP won’t have too many obvious downsides meant to push people toward the pricier R. For some, that’s just too much camera, and this might be just right. It’s just a shame Canon still isn’t offering a model with in-body stabilization.

We should know more very soon if that February 14th announcement date is accurate.