Microsoft’s latest Surface devices are now available in 20 more countries

Microsoft is making its Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2, and Surface Headphones available in a number of new markets today. The company’s latest Surface computers will be available in 20 additional countries, with the Surface Headphones available in eight more markets (full lists below). It’s a big expansion of the latest Surface devices, just as Microsoft revealed an impressive holiday quarter for Surface.

Microsoft is slowly rolling out its Surface Headphones alongside its usual PC hardware. Canadians will be happy to hear that the Surface Headphones are now available, as well as a launch in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Switzerland. However, all of the product pages for Surface Headphones outside the US don’t list Cortana functionality as a feature, so this appears to still be limited to the US market for now.

Surface Studio 2: Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, and UK

Surface Laptop 2: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Kuwait, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and UAE

Surface Pro 6: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Kuwait, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, and UAE

Surface Headphones: Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Switzerland