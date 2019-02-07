Apex Legends: everything you need to know about the Titanfall battle royale

Instead of making Titanfall 3, developer Respawn took the franchise in a completely different direction with Apex Legends. A free-to-play battle royale game that mashes together elements of Overwatch and Fortnite, Apex Legends was a complete surprise when it launched, but it has turned out to be a big hit early on, luring tens of millions of players. Keep up with the game as it continues to develop and grow right here.
Feb 4, 2019, 3:13pm EST
February 6
Apex Legends is great because you don’t have to talk to anyone
A team-based shooter where voice chat isn’t a requirement
February 4
Respawn says it’s ‘putting a lot on the line’ with Apex Legends’ surprise launch
The free-to-play Fortnite competitor is trying an unprecedented approach
February 4
Titanfall creator Respawn takes on Fortnite with free shooter Apex Legends
A team-focused spin on battle royale