This week, Spotify announced that it had acquired both Gimlet Media and Anchor in a play to further expand into audio beyond music streaming. The Vergecast gets right into it, discussing what this means for the podcast industry as well as antitrust law.

Also, Dieter Bohn’s review for the Palm phone is live, so the crew analyzes whether the phone being bad is good or if it’s just a plain ol’ bad phone.

Of course, we also have to address some more Samsung phone leaks, whatever “5G E” is, and have Paul do his weekly segment “iPad LAN party.” So if you listen to the entire show, you’ll get that.

Stories discussed on the show:

- Spotify gets serious about podcasts with two acquisitions

- Latest leaks confirm cheaper and smaller Samsung Galaxy S10e

- Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will be one of the first Wi-Fi 6 phones

- New Samsung true wireless earbuds appear in leaked promotional …

- Samsung Galaxy Sport leak shows a sleek bezel-less smartwatch …

- Palm phone review: it won’t save you from your phone

- Apple releases iOS 12.1.4 to fix Group FaceTime security flaw

- Apple is compensating the 14-year-old who discovered major FaceTime security bug

- Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts is leaving in April

- Apple just endorsed AT&T’s fake 5G E network

- Fine, here’s a $100 Lightning to Ethernet dongle for iPads

- Net neutrality takes center stage at congressional hearing

If you want more Vergecast, we’ve got a whole lot more in the feed for you. This week, Nilay interviewed Lina Khan, who wrote the impactful “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” for the Yale Law Journal, to discuss whether Amazon and Facebook should be broken up and what it might look like if that were to happen.