Android can now wake you with YouTube Music or Pandora

Pandora and YouTube Music have been added as alarm options to the Google Clock app, Android’s default alarm clock. The functionality was added with version 6.1 of the app, and announced by the Twitter accounts of both streaming services.

This isn’t the first time you’ve been able to stream music as an alarm using the app. Last year, Spotify was the first streaming service to gain support. But the functionality will be new for anyone who subscribes to these alternative streaming services. That includes Google Play Music subscribers, who already get free access to YouTube Music Premium as part of their subscription, and who Google is planning to transition onto the service later this year.

Waking up isn’t easy, but now it can be a little more fun. Pandora lets you set your alarm sound on #Google’s clock app. Learn more: https://t.co/XzuWT1V8Pe pic.twitter.com/nP5S6avsl9 — Pandora (@pandoramusic) March 1, 2019

Once you’ve updated the Clock app, you can use the new streaming options by heading into its alarm section, and tapping on the sound option underneath any given alarm. Each music service gets its own tab, within which you can select from popular playlists or else search from its entire library.