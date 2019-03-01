All the wacky phones announced at MWC

Mobile World Congress 2019 just wrapped up, and The Vergecast wraps up the coverage in a bow for you to ingest. With Dieter on vacation, Nilay and Paul bring in senior editor Natt Garun, reporter Chaim Gartenberg, and senior editor Dan Seifert to give context and detail to the new phones announced at MWC. We’ve got a very tall phone, a very fat phone, a very bendable phone, and whole lot more.

We’ve also got some first hand experience with Microsoft’s new HoloLens 2, so keep listening for that exclusive content.

And of course, we’ve got Paul’s weekly segment — which turned into explaining the revised names of USB speeds — so keep listening to stay informed.

Stories discussed in this episode:

- Huawei has the best first draft for a foldable phone

- This 18,000mAh battery has a phone in it

- Sony’s Xperia 1 literally stands out from the crowd with a super tall screen

- LG enters the 5G game with the V50 ThinQ

- LG’s palm-reading G8 has a unique vision of the future

- LG’s answer to the foldable mania is a second screen

- The Nokia 9 PureView has five cameras and a lot to prove

- Motorola confirms its foldable phone is coming, and it could look like a RAZR

- HoloLens 2: inside Microsoft’s new headset

- A closer look at Microsoft’s new Kinect sensor

- USB 3.2 standard gets new, even more confusing names ahead of its mainstream debut

