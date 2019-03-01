The Moto G7 is the latest phone to ship designed for Google Fi

When Google Fi — until recently known as Project Fi — was originally introduced in 2015, it only worked on Google-branded devices, such as the Nexus and, later the Pixel line of phones. More recently, Google’s telecommunications service has been adding a number of phones from other companies such as Huawei, Samsung and, yes, Apple.

The latest addition to the Google Fi group of compatible phones is the Moto G7, which is being touted as designed with Fi on board. The Moto G7, Motorola’s latest budget phone, includes a 6.2-inch display with a 2270 x 1080 resolution, a 12-megapixel dual camera system, a 3,000mAh battery and 64GB of storage. And because it is specifically built for Fi, it will be able to take advantage of the service’s ability to dynamically switch between T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular (rather than, as is the case with phones that are simply Fi-compatible, stick with T-Mobile).

The unlocked Moto G7 is priced at $299.99 with an estimated ship date of March 7th. However, Google is currently selling it for a pre-sale price of $249 (as long as you activate it for Google Fi). Meanwhile, Google is pushing the previous model, the Moto G6, out the door by discounting it to $99.