Canada will let the US extradite Huawei’s CFO

The Canadian government will allow the US to extradite Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. Canada’s Department of Justice announced today that the decision “follows a thorough and diligent review of the evidence in this case.” It called the evidence the US presented “sufficient.” The government’s decision will now be heard by a judge, who will determine whether the extradition process will move forward.

Meng, who’s also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver in December and held on charges of fraud. Meng served on the board for a Hong Kong-based company called Skycom, which allegedly did business with Iran between 2009 and 2014, in violation of US sanctions. Huawei has also been separately accused of stealing intellectual property associated with a phone testing robot developed by T-Mobile, marketed under the name “Tappy.”

Huawei is under intense scrutiny in the US and intelligence agencies have described the company as a potential threat to national security. President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order limiting sales of its 5G equipment within the country shortly. Huawei has denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate cooperation with the Chinese government.

Meng remains on bail as she waits for court proceedings to continue. After extradition, she will face trial in the US. An extradition hearing date has yet to be scheduled. “Our client maintains that she is innocent of any wrongdoing,” Meng’s attorneys wrote in a statement to The Verge, “and that the U.S. prosecution and extradition constitutes an abuse of the processes of law.”

