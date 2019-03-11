Dark mode comes out of beta in Slack’s latest update for iOS and Android

Following its arrival in a beta release over the weekend, the workplace chat app Slack has released a dark mode feature in the latest app update for iOS and Android, which should be rolling out now.

Toggling the setting will switch the app’s default white background to black. Regardless of your reason for wanting a dark mode in Slack (it’s easier on the eyes, it can help to save battery life, and really, it just looks good and you fervently want every app you use to adopt it), people who use Slack on mobile should be able to realize the dream as soon as the update hits your phone.

To turn on the feature, the obvious first step is to make sure that you have the latest version of Slack (version 19.3.1.0-B-9754-1). While my colleague Chaim Gartenberg’s app on iPhone already had the dark mode option available, I haven’t seen the update pop up in the Google Play Store quite yet for my Android phone — I still had to join the beta to force a version with dark mode to download. Once the update installs, it’s just a matter of tapping the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner, then hitting settings, and finding the dark mode switch nested within. Toggling dark mode will prompt the app to reboot, and then your chat window will shift from white to black.

Slack’s release notes for the app update say that dark mode is currently limited to mobile devices, though as 9to5Mac points out, it’s set to arrive on desktop at a later date.