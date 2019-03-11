The RED Hydrogen One’s promised modules have gone missing from its website

One of the biggest things that could have redeemed the RED Hydrogen One was the promise of additional modules that would attach to the back and offer expanded experiences for using the phone. The modules were originally promised for a release later in 2019, but the company seems to have quietly updated its website to strike all mention of the modules, (as spotted by Reddit user u/ReipasTietokonePoju).

RED hasn’t formally confirmed that it is actually canceling the modules for the Hydrogen One. (We’ve reached out for comment but have yet to hear back from the company.) There’s also been no comment from RED founder Jim Jannard (or any other RED employees) in the H4VUser Hydrogen One forum regarding the vanishing drawings, despite a forum thread from phone owners looking for an official update.

It’s possible that this is simply a run-of-the-mill website update, and that the section is being updated or will be restored soon. But if it is an intentional move on RED’s part, it’s certainly not a good sign for the already maligned phone that the company is no longer advertising one of its most anticipated features on the site.

The original (and currently deleted) section of the site promised modules that would attach to the pogo pins on the back, providing extra battery life, more storage space, and most importantly, a RED-made camera sensor complete with a lens mount that would have allowed users to attach real lenses. Jannard made some big promises about that camera attachment at release, too, telling The Verge, “If you were shooting an 8K Weapon on set as your A camera, this could certainly be your B camera, no question.”