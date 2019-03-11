John Oliver wants to fight robocalls by robocalling the FCC

Comedian John Oliver is fed up with robocalls and the Federal Communications Commission not doing enough about them — so he’s sent robocalls after the FCC in revenge.

Oliver announced on HBO’s Last Week Tonight yesterday that he’s going to send robocalls to the five FCC commissioners — Ajit Pai, Michael O’Rielly, Brendan Carr, Jessica Rosenworcel, and Geoffrey Starks — every 90 minutes to hopefully annoy the FCC into taking action. Oliver notes that it only took his tech guy 15 minutes to set it up.

The repeating call goes:

Hi, FCC. This is John from customer service. Congratulations! You’ve just won a chance to lower robocalls in America today. Sorry, but I am a live person! Robocalls are incredibly annoying, and the person who can stop them is you! Talk to you again in 90 minutes. Here’s some bagpipe music.

