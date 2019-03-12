Aladdin’s newest trailer proves Genie is more than a meme

If the previous Aladdin trailer left us all feeling very concerned about Will Smith’s Genie, the newest trailer tries to dissuade that fear.

The second full-length trailer premiered today on Good Morning America, and it’s hyperfocused on the relationship between Aladdin and Genie. It’s full of quips from Smith and cute bonding moments between the two, and it acts as a reminder that this Genie is more than just a meme.

Reactions to the first full-length trailer weren’t as positive as Disney may have hoped; people were disturbed by Smith’s Genie, and that dominated the conversation. Smith has always been upfront about how his version of the character would differ from Robin Williams’, who voiced the character in 1994. Although Genie was supposed to be one of the more exciting parts of Aladdin, the reaction to Smith’s initial appearance in the trailer may explain why it’s more elaborate and charming here.

Aladdin is part of Disney’s ongoing campaign to reimagine and adapt its animated classics as live-action films. Guy Ritchie is directing, and the film stars newcomer Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and, of course, Smith in the role of Genie.

Aladdin will hit theaters on May 24th, 2019.