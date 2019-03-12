Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC with Halo: Reach

Microsoft is bringing its classic Halo game collection to PC, and adding Halo: Reach to the entire Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The games will be available on both the Microsoft Store and Valve’s Steam store, allowing PC gamers to grab them from their preferred store of choice. The Master Chief Collection includes Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), Halo 4, and now Halo: Reach.

Halo fans have been calling on Microsoft to bring the series to PC, and the company is now taking its time to get the release right. That includes field of view sliders and great mouse and keyboard controls. This does mean the collection won’t be available immediately, and will appear in stages. Halo: Reach will appear first, followed by the rest in chronological order: Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4. Each game can be individually purchased as they become available.

Halo: Reach will launch as part of the collection later this year, and will include the Forge and Theater multiplayer content if you already own Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The Campaign and Firefight features will be offered as a separate digital add-on. Microsoft is also promising 60 fps gameplay and 4K / HDR support for Halo: Reach on Xbox One X.