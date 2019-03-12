Onewheel's Pint is a new and more portable electric rideable for novice riders, costs $950

At a small media event in New York City, Onewheel announced the Pint, a new single-wheeled electric rideable geared toward novice riders, urban commuters, and value-conscious buyers. It features a smaller, more commuter-friendly design anchored around three new features: the Maghandle (a fold-out magnetic carry handle), the Lightbar that serves as an LED notification and battery strip on the footrest, and a new optional dismount system for inexperienced riders, called Simplestop.

The Pint has a top speed of 16 mph and a range of 6-8 miles, locking it in as a short-distance commuter electric rideable. The Onewheel Pint’s standout feature is definitely Simplestop, and it’s designed specifically to build rider confidence. By stepping back on the board once its rolled to a standstill, the Pint’s gyroscope deactivates, allowing you to safely dismount the rideable. This also prevents you from embarrassing yourself by suddenly losing balance, or flinging the Pint toward another rider or pedestrian.

The Pint is the smallest and lightest Onewheel rideable

Onewheel didn’t actually allow me to ride the Pint and test how well Simplestop works myself, but we will be reviewing the Pint in the coming weeks.

And in case you’re wondering how the older, heavier, and larger Onewheel XR fares against the Pint, it had a range of 12-18 miles and a top speed of 19 mph. Riders of the XR (like myself) can definitely agree that it’s a fun rideable, but has a learning curve that needs to be surmounted before you feel comfortable riding through city streets, for example. This is where the Pint’s user-friendly Simplestop feature would come in, if it’s effective.

Onewheel’s founder, Kyle Doerksen, went over the Pint’s features and the reason why it represents a new brand strategy for Onewheel — one that allows them to cater to both beginner and experienced riders with the same product.

For example, the latest features have branded names so that they’re easily understood by newcomers to the electric rideable scene (i.e. Lightbar). At the other end of the spectrum, experienced fans of the last two generations of Onewheel will be able to turn off the Simplestop feature in the Android / iOS companion app, so that they can just hop on and start their ride as they normally would.

If you want to be more expressive — besides being stared at by skateboarders for riding an electric vehicle with a singular wheel — the California-based rideable company also offers several different accessories that you can add later on. Onewheel will offer colored rails, a fender for protecting the rider against water splashes and debris, and even an aluminum Maghandle with a rubber cover. The Onewheel Pint will also come in multiple color options, including slate, sand, and sage (which will be a limited launch edition color).

The Onewheel Pint is available for preorder for $950 from Onewheel’s site directly, and will be available at select dealers in the US and overseas. Shipping starts in May, according to the Onewheel website.