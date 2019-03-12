Ikea’s 3D-printed add-ons make its furniture more accessible for people with disabilities

Ikea furniture is ubiquitous because it’s affordable, but it’s not always accessible to everyone, especially people with disabilities. For example, some wardrobes are handleless, and it can be difficult to turn on a lamp with its tiny switches. To remedy this, Ikea Israel teamed up with nonprofits Milbat and Access Israel to develop ThisAbles, a line of 3D-printed add-ons for Ikea furniture.

There are 13 designs available. They slip over Ikea furniture and accessories to turn a small button into a giant one or to lift a couch a couple of inches from the ground to help make getting up a little easier. Installation methods for all of the 3D modifications are demonstrated on Ikea Israel’s YouTube page, showing how a small tweak can make a huge difference for people with disabilities.

The 3D-printing files are free to download, but you’ll need to find a way to print them via your own printer or a 3D-printing service. Detailed instructions for assembly are also available on its website. You might need to use Google Translate to find the file download button, but it’s there! There’s also a form welcoming suggestions for more product add-ons, which Ikea Israel says it will use to help carry out more ideas.